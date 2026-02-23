Richmond school threat; woman pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 70-year-old Lisbon woman pleaded guilty in Waukesha County court on Monday, Feb. 23, to a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. This, after she was accused of threatening students at Richmond School, adjacent to her backyard, and was arrested twice – once in December and a second time in January.
The Waukesha County judge then sentenced Plough to 11 days in jail (which had already been served) and fined her $705, which includes a $200 DNA surcharge. Plough was also ordered to take an anger management course, which she has already completed.
Judith Plough in Waukesha County court
What led to the charge
What we know:
Waukesha County sheriff's deputies originally investigated this case, indicating Judith Plough threatened kids on the school playground.
Students reported a "throat slitting" motion from Plough. But the defendant claimed it was just a harmless gesture.
Judith Plough in Waukesha County court
The first time law enforcement was called to Plough's residence was in December 2025. Deputies said the 70-year-old told fourth graders at Richmond School she would "shoot the teachers" if she went to their school.
Prosecutors said Plough was verbally aggressive, hit her dog in front of them, and warned the kids "not to snitch on her."
Plough weighed in
What they're saying:
"This is my property. It goes all the way – there’s a fence there," Plough said. "I didn’t talk to the kids. I was here. Look, I’m 20 feet from my house and their property line is there. How do I talk to them?"
Plough's home is behind the school, and her backyard butted up to an unfenced portion of the playground.
After the December incident, the Richmond School Board voted to complete 200 feet of fence by spring. FOX6 News learned that fence is now complete.
