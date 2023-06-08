Ribeye steaks with balsamic mushroom sauce: recipe
Father's Day is coming up and a great gift for dad is a nice steak dinner. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for ribeye steaks.
Ribeye Steak with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Ribeye Steaks, 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
- 1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
COOKING:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef Ribeye Steaks in skillet; cook steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Add mushrooms and thyme to same skillet; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Remove mushrooms; set aside. Add balsamic vinegar to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 7 to 10 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved and sauce is reduced to 1/4 cup. Stir in butter, mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until heated through.
Season steaks with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve sauce with steaks.