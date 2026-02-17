Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at 84; Milwaukee activist, leaders honor his legacy

The Brief The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson said he died peacefully Tuesday morning at age 84. Milwaukee activist Janette Mitchell-Herrera recalled marching with Jackson for decades in civil rights fights. Jackson supported Milwaukee families in high-profile cases and visited as recently as 2023.



Jesse Jackson, the longtime civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday, Feb. 17, at his home in Chicago. He was 84.

A life of activism

What we know:

Since the 1970s, Jackson made numerous trips to the Milwaukee area, building close ties with local activists and community leaders.

Jesse Jackson, Baptist minister and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988, makes a point while speaking at a voter rally in Wisconsin. (Photo by Jacques M. Chenet/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Janette Mitchell-Herrera, a longtime Milwaukee community activist, said she stood side-by-side with Jackson for decades. On Tuesday, she reflected on his life and legacy after news of his passing.

"It brings back memories of all the things he's accomplished," said Mitchell-Herrera.

Jesse Jackson in Milwaukee

Mitchell-Herrera said she first met Jackson in the 1960s and marched alongside him and Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.

Justice for the people

Local perspective:

She said Jackson’s work for civil rights, justice and equity extended to Milwaukee for decades.

Janette Mitchell-Herrera

One of her strongest memories came in the early 1990s after the arrest of Jeffrey Dahmer.

"We went on 24th, where the murders took place at, and we marched down to the county jail to get him shackled," said Mitchell-Herrera.

Over the years, she said, Jackson also traveled to Milwaukee to support families of people shot and killed by police, including Dontre Hamilton in 2014 and Sylville Smith in 2016.

Jesse Jackson in Milwaukee

She said Jackson consistently encouraged civic engagement and showed up to support candidates and voter outreach efforts.

"Any people that was running for office, he was there. "What you need me to do," said Mitchell-Herrera.

A legacy of equity

Big picture view:

Even in his later years, when he was wheelchair-bound, she said those traits never changed.

One of Jackson’s final trips to the Milwaukee area came in 2023 at Sherman Park for the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

Mitchell-Herrera said his legacy is lasting.

Jesse Jackson in Milwaukee

"His goal was to see equity and justice for our people, that was his goal. And I think he's seen some of it," she said. "It ain't what you say out of your mouth, but it's what you do – and he practiced that and he did that."

Asked for any final thoughts, she ended with this:

"Rest, brother. You don't fight the good fight and you done made it, now it's time for you to take your rest," said Mitchell-Herrera.

Reactions from leaders

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison)

"My heart and my prayers are with the family, friends, and community of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., who sadly passed away earlier today.

Reverend Jackson will be forever known for his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement, his ministry, and his service as Shadow Delegate and Shadow Senator for the District of Columbia.

I had the honor of becoming personally acquainted with Reverend Jackson during my career of public service. As the Former Chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, I met with Reverend Jackson and his team numerous times after Mr. George Floyd was killed and Mr. Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During a very difficult time in our state and across our country, Reverend Jackson and his team were instrumental in providing support and guidance.

While serving as Co-Chair of the Assembly Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, I remained in contact with Reverend Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition as I worked to develop bipartisan policy recommendations to alleviate racial disparities in our state and promote greater transparency, accountability, and uniformity in Wisconsin policing practices.

Reverend Jackson dedicated his life to the pursuit of equity, social justice, and civil rights. He marched with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., initiated nationwide voter registration efforts that resulted in millions of new voters being registered, and continuously advocated for human rights both in the United States and abroad. By founding People United to Save Humanity, or PUSH, Reverend Jackson worked with African American communities across the country to improve their socioeconomic standing.

Reverend Jackson leaves behind an incomparable legacy of work over more than six decades of fighting systemic injustices, championing equity, and uplifting the voices of the unheard. Though he faced many challenges and adversity throughout his career, Reverend Jackson demonstrated great strength and resolve, remarking ‘At the end of the day, we must go forward with hope and not backward by fear and division.’

Reverend Jackson’s unending drive for lasting positive social change will remain an inspiration for generations of leaders to come. It was an honor and privilege to have known him, and my condolences remain with his loved ones."

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

"The passing of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson earlier today at 84 sparked one of my earliest political memories, and caused me to also reflect on his life as an iconic civil rights leader.

I vividly remember going to a Jesse Jackson campaign event when he was running for President in 1988 - with my parents and brother - and sitting on my Dad's shoulders so I could see. I recall his powerful voice and the crowd stirring with excitement. I recall seeing in him a strong leader who urged us to ‘keep hope alive’ and to work together for a better America.

This man – the protégé of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who as at King’s side when he was assassinated in Memphis in 1968 – would go on to be the embodiment of a positive catalyst, and to work for the greater common good across the U.S.

He was steadfast in advocating for the poor, the underrepresented, and those without much political power. He fought for voting rights, jobs, education and health care.

Most importantly for me, he fought for freedom for all, for justice, and for equity in American society.

Thank you, Rev. Jackson. And please, rest in power."