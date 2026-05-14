Rescued Ridglan Farms beagles adjust to life beyond the cage

As rescues and shelters near the end of their mission to remove 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms, some of the newly freed dogs are already adapting to new homes.

On this week's episode, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Carl Deffenbaugh and Jenna Sachs talk to a New York fitness influencer who was tackled and arrested during the April raid on Ridglan and now has a Ridglan rescue dog of her own. They also catch up with one of the first Milwaukee area families to foster a Ridglan beagle. Plus, in our Off the Record segment, what's something you've lost that turned up again in the most unusual way? The tale of a daring save at Niagara Falls.

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