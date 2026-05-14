Rescued Ridglan Farms beagles adjust to life beyond the cage
MILWAUKEE - As rescues and shelters near the end of their mission to remove 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms, some of the newly freed dogs are already adapting to new homes.
On this week's episode, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Carl Deffenbaugh and Jenna Sachs talk to a New York fitness influencer who was tackled and arrested during the April raid on Ridglan and now has a Ridglan rescue dog of her own. They also catch up with one of the first Milwaukee area families to foster a Ridglan beagle. Plus, in our Off the Record segment, what's something you've lost that turned up again in the most unusual way? The tale of a daring save at Niagara Falls.
Related story links:
- Ridglan Farms Beagles, 10 sent to Milwaukee-area foster homes
- Ridglan Farms beagles: Wisconsin Humane Society to get dozens of dogs
- Ridglan beagle rescue signals animal testing shift in America
- Ridglan Farms beagles: Dogs released Friday the first of hundreds
- Exclusive Interview with Wayne Pacelle, Center for a Humane Economy
- FOX6 Investigators have exclusive interview with Lauree Simmons, Big Dog Ranch Rescue
If you have a story tip for the FOX6 Investigators or a question you'd like to submit for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.