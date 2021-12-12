Rescue search continues after tornado outbreak rips through 5 states, killing at least 36

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and collapsed an Amazon warehouse.

Rescue crews continued Sunday to comb through fields of wreckage looking for survivors.

In Mayfield, Kentucky, where about 110 people were working at a candle factory when the storm hit, rescue efforts were complicated by the fact that the city's main fire station and emergency services hub was also hit by the twister.

As of Sunday, 40 people had been rescued so far from the site of the wrecked candle factory but hopes of finding anyone else alive dwindled rapidly.

"It’ll be a miracle if we pull anybody else out of that. It’s now 15 feet deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was," Gov. Andy Beshear said on CNN. "Just tough.’’

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when the twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

"I pray that there will be another rescue. I pray that there will be another one or two," he said.

The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

If early reports are confirmed, the twister "will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history," said Victor Gensini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Gensini said this twister may have touched down for nearly 250 miles. The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December, when normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.

At least 33 tornadoes were reported across six states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, FOX Weather reported. The National Weather Service issued 149 tornado warnings through the night.

The 33 reports of tornadoes ranked Dec. 10 as the seventh most active tornado day of the year in the nation, according to FOX Weather meteorologist and Senior Weather Data Specialist Shane Brown. The United States averages one tornado report in December.

Brown said eight tornado emergencies — the most life-threatening and extreme tornado warning — were issued Friday. Before the outbreak, there had only been seven such warnings issued in December combined since 1999.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday and pledged to support the affected states.

"I promise you, whatever is needed — whatever is needed — the federal government is going to find a way to provide it," Biden said.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, with another injured worker airlifted to a hospital, fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Investigators searched the rubble throughout the day for additional victims and 45 people survived, Whiteford said. Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still unaccounted because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck by the tornado about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which has been trying to organize workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama, criticized the company for keeping the Illinois site open during a weather emergency.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.