Republican National Committee shakeup as Milwaukee prepares for RNC

A major shakeup is coming to the Republican National Committee. Next week, the chairwoman will resign – and FOX6 News took a closer look at what it means for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"This city has been so welcoming and wonderful," said Ronna McDaniel, outgoing Republican National Committee Chair.

But now, McDaniel will not be welcoming the world to Milwaukee. That is because she will resign next week – months before the convention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have decided to step aside at our spring training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a chair of their choosing. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel said.

"When we’re talking about the economic impact that the RNC is going to have here in Milwaukee and the marketing and all of the media that are going to be here, I don’t think there’s going to be any impact on that at all," said Alex Lasry.

Ronna McDaniel

Alex Lasry

Lasry bases that response on his experience. He is not helping with this year's convention. But he led Milwaukee's pitch to win the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Lasry then was the 2020 Host Committee Finance Chair.

"The host committee is non-partisan. That is the arm for the city to be able to raise money, so it’s a private organization that is raising money to make sure that the convention is able to be put on, to make sure they’re able to do things in the community," Lasry said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those leading the 2024 Milwaukee Host Committee are working to raise roughly $68 million.

"Planning is full speed ahead. The Host Committee is the non-partisan, nonprofit effort here, working on behalf of the city, the community, businesses, and we are just so excited to showcase Milwaukee and Wisconsin to the world," said Alison Prange, Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee COO.

That work started back in 2022, when Ronna McDaniel officially announced the party was picking Milwaukee to host the 2024 RNC. The Host Committee plans logistics and infrastructure, recruits volunteers and reserves venues.

"I think everybody is just keeping our eye on the goal," Prange said.

That is basically the same message FOX6 News is hearing from the separate Republican National Convention – they say their work goes on.

Both groups have four-and-a-half months to get the city ready to meet the world.