Expand / Collapse search

Report: People in downtown Madison likely exposed to COVID-19

Published 
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - Health officials have a blunt message for anyone who lives or works in the downtown Madison area -- assume you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and start monitoring yourself for symptoms.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued that warning Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 in a pair of tweets that come following a surge of cases, many of which have been traced back to the UW community.

For people who do not head downtown regularly, but wanted to do some shopping there, the agency followed up with a couple of recommendations. To limit any possible exposure, they should take advantage of options that limit exposure, such as simply having it delivered, using curbside pick-up, or getting take-out instead.

On Tuesday, PHMDC noted more than 900 cases were confirmed in the county in the past week alone, adding that over 70 percent of them were UW students or staff.

However, health officials also pointed out that despite the fact an overwhelming majority could be traced to the university, its community “is not an island” and they interact with the city at large.

Report: 266K US COVID cases traced to Sturgis; WI bikers 'don't believe it'
slideshow

Report: 266K US COVID cases traced to Sturgis; WI bikers 'don't believe it'

The report says Sturgis generated public health costs of $12.2 billion -- enough, researchers say, to have paid every rally attendee $26,000 dollars to stay home.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials halted at UW Health
slideshow

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

The first person was injected with the vaccine Sept. 2 at UW Hospital. 

Theater companies getting creative as COVID-19 puts live performances on hold
slideshow

Theater companies getting creative as COVID-19 puts live performances on hold

Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with how some theater companies are handling the upcoming season.