Register in advance: MCTS to host virtual job fair to hire bus drivers, mechanics and cleaner-tankers

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday, July 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Job seekers can use their phone, tablet, or computer to connect with hiring managers who will answer questions and explain the recruitment and selection process, qualifications for each position and the comprehensive benefits offered to MCTS employees, including:





The virtual job fair will also feature current MCTS employees who will help attendees experience a “Day in the Life of a Bus Driver” using real-life examples.



In addition to hiring bus drivers who are the face of the company on the streets of Milwaukee County, MCTS is looking for mechanics and cleaner-tankers who work behind-the-scenes to keep the entire fleet of buses clean, fueled and operating safely.



These positions offer career growth, training, job stability and financial security for future retirement – while also giving applicants the chance to become a valued part of a company that is rooted in the community and known around the world for its Excellence.



Anyone interested in attending the virtual job fair must register for the event in advance by visiting RideMCTS.com/JobFair.