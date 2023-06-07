Red Cross: Donors needed, blood supply facing stress

article

A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16-30:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

7/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

6/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

6/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Lomira

6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

6/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

6/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

7/6/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

6/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

6/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

Ripon

6/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

6/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

7/7/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

6/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW POST 3589, 1420 S ROCKWELL ST

Johnson Creek

6/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Waterloo

6/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

7/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

6/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

7/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

6/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Greendale

6/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

6/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

6/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

6/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

6/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bay View Branch Milwaukee Public Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

6/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

6/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

7/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

Oak Creek

6/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

7/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

River Hills

6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

6/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

6/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Mequon

6/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Port Washington

6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

6/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

7/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

Waterford

6/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

6/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S Evans St

6/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

6/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

6/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

6/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Slinger

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

West Bend

7/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

6/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

6/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

6/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Muskego

6/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

7/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

6/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

6/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

6/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

6/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

Sussex

6/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59W22476 Silver Spring Dr

6/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

7/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.