Red Cross: Blood, platelet donors critically needed in July

The American Red Cross says that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to support lifesaving transfusions this summer.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of TWISTERS to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket* by email.

Plus, those who come to give by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. BONUS: Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donation opportunities July 8-31

Dodge

Ashippun

7/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Iron Ridge

7/11/2024: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 400 S Main St

Randolph

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waterloo

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hubbleton Brewery, W10445 Hubbleton Rd

Waupun

7/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

7/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

7/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Oakfield

7/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

Ixonia

7/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

7/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

7/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S Main St

Watertown

7/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library - New Building, 4301 W Brown Deer Rd

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Cudahy

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at The Rock, 7011 S Ballpark Dr

Greendale

7/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Greenfield

7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St

Milwaukee

7/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

7/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/17/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

7/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

Oak Creek

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave

St Francis

7/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faklandia Brewpub, 3807 S Packard Ave

Wauwatosa

7/12/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wauwatosa Public Library, 7635 W North Ave

Whitefish Bay

7/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

7/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Fredonia

7/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

7/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2633 Washington St

7/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St

Mequon

7/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Saukville

7/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

Waterford

8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Howards Grove

7/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Community Center, 913 S Wisconsin Dr

Oostburg

7/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

7/18/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

7/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/31/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave

8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

7/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

7/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

7/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Jackson

7/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/9/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Butler

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Delafield

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 Genesee Street

Elm Grove

8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd

Hartland

7/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

7/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

7/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

7/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Price Engineering, 1175 Cottonwood Ave

Lisbon

7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Attitude Dance Company, N62 W22113 Lieds Lane

Menomonee Falls

7/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

7/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Muskego

7/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

7/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

Oconomowoc

7/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

7/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

7/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

Okauchee Lake

7/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gondola Bistro Wine Bar & Cafe, N50W34959 Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

7/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/9/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/10/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/15/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/16/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/17/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Wales

7/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Preschool, 470 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

7/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave

7/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue