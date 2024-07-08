Red Cross: Blood, platelet donors critically needed in July
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross says that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to support lifesaving transfusions this summer.
The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of TWISTERS to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket* by email.
Plus, those who come to give by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. BONUS: Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donation opportunities July 8-31
Dodge
Ashippun
7/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
7/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Iron Ridge
7/11/2024: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 400 S Main St
Randolph
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waterloo
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hubbleton Brewery, W10445 Hubbleton Rd
Waupun
7/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
7/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St
7/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Oakfield
7/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
7/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St
Ixonia
7/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
7/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
7/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S Main St
Watertown
7/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
7/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St
7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
7/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library - New Building, 4301 W Brown Deer Rd
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Cudahy
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at The Rock, 7011 S Ballpark Dr
Greendale
7/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Greenfield
7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St
Milwaukee
7/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.
7/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
7/17/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
7/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
Oak Creek
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave
St Francis
7/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faklandia Brewpub, 3807 S Packard Ave
Wauwatosa
7/12/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wauwatosa Public Library, 7635 W North Ave
Whitefish Bay
7/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
7/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk
Fredonia
7/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
7/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2633 Washington St
7/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle
8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr
8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St
Mequon
7/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road
7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Saukville
7/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St
Waterford
8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
_______________
Sheboygan
Howards Grove
7/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Community Center, 913 S Wisconsin Dr
Oostburg
7/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
7/18/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
7/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/31/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave
8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
7/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
7/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Lake Geneva
7/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
7/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
7/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Jackson
7/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
7/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/9/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Butler
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave
Delafield
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 Genesee Street
Elm Grove
8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd
Hartland
7/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
7/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
7/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
7/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Price Engineering, 1175 Cottonwood Ave
Lisbon
7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Attitude Dance Company, N62 W22113 Lieds Lane
Menomonee Falls
7/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
7/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
Muskego
7/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
7/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
7/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
Oconomowoc
7/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
7/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
7/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A
Okauchee Lake
7/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gondola Bistro Wine Bar & Cafe, N50W34959 Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
7/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/9/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/10/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
7/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/15/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/16/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/17/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Wales
7/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Preschool, 470 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
7/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave
7/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue