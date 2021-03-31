Expand / Collapse search

Recovery efforts continue on Lake Winnebago for 2 victims

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Crews continue recovery efforts on Lake Winnebago where two Fond du Lac men were thrown from a canoe and are presumed to have drowned.

Dakota Goldapske and Michael Gohde, both 21, ventured out on the lake Monday night after dark and in choppy conditions. Officials say they were about a mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet when dispatchers took a 911 call from one of them.

Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials said at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket.

2 canoers missing on Lake Winnebago

Multiple agencies have been searching for the victims since then while friends and family members wait on shore. Crews have used watercraft with sonar imaging, a Department of Natural Resources aircraft and a large drone to search for the victims.

The sheriff's office planned to add more boats and technology to Wednesday's search.

