Recognize him? MPD seeks to ID suspect who robbed restaurant

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a restaurant near 60th and Capitol Drive on Jan. 3.

Officials say the suspect entered the restaurant shortly after 2 p.m., implied he had a gun, and obtained money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 17-23 years old, 6’ tall, with a medium build and short afro. He was last seen wearing a black/gray hooded Puma sweatshirt, faded/ripped blue jeans, and black shoes with red laces.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.