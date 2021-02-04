Expand / Collapse search

Realtors Home & Garden Show at State Fair Park canceled for 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Consumer
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - For the second time in as many years, the Realtors Home & Garden Show has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was slated for March 26 –April 3 at State Fair Park. 

The event is put on by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors and helps homeowners chat with hundreds of home improvement vendors.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, exhibitors and staff are of the utmost importance," said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. "It is with much disappointment that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Home & Garden Show. We look forward to delivering a comprehensive array of offerings and programming in 2022."

The show will resume March 25 – April 3, 2022, a release said. 

Additional updates concerning the 2022 REALTORS® Home & Garden Show will be posted on their website.

With the pandemic still upon us, Escape Rooms really haven’t made a comeback yet

Brian is at Mayfair’s Board Game Barrister checking out how to play and escape from your own rooms at home.

Who will receive a third stimulus check? What we know so far
slideshow

Who will receive a third stimulus check? What we know so far

Congressional Democrats are barreling ahead on passing a sprawling coronavirus relief plan without any Republican support, likely ensuring that most Americans will receive a third stimulus check.

FOX6 Exclusive: Sneak peek inside new, $20M Waukesha City Hall
slideshow

FOX6 Exclusive: Sneak peek inside new, $20M Waukesha City Hall

Ahead of its Thursday, Feb. 4 grand opening, FOX6 News got an exclusive look inside Waukesha's new $20 million City Hall.