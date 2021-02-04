Realtors Home & Garden Show at State Fair Park canceled for 2021

For the second time in as many years, the Realtors Home & Garden Show has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was slated for March 26 –April 3 at State Fair Park.

The event is put on by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors and helps homeowners chat with hundreds of home improvement vendors.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, exhibitors and staff are of the utmost importance," said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. "It is with much disappointment that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Home & Garden Show. We look forward to delivering a comprehensive array of offerings and programming in 2022."

The show will resume March 25 – April 3, 2022, a release said.

Additional updates concerning the 2022 REALTORS® Home & Garden Show will be posted on their website.