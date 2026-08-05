Racine Zoo welcomes Fosa sisters; made trip from Central Florida Zoo

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The Brief The Racine Zoo has welcomed two new animals! Mahery and Anansi are Fosa sisters who can now be viewed by guests in the Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom. Anansi and Mahery were born at Central Florida Zoo.



The Racine Zoo has welcomed two new animals! Meet Mahery and Anansi, Fosa sisters who are now on display for guests in the Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom.

Born prematurely at the Central Florida Zoo, Fosa sisters Anansi and Mahery required specialized veterinary care to survive their early days. They spent their first year under the careful watch of zoo staff before their recent transition.

About Fosa

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Fosa are agile carnivorous mammals native solely to the island of Madagascar off Africa's east coast, uniquely combining physical characteristics of both cats and mongooses.

They feature retractable claws like cats alongside the long, slender frames of mongooses or civets.

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The exact taxonomic relationship of these animals has long been debated; however, they are now classified within the family Eupleridae alongside other Madagascan carnivores.

Fosa are the largest mammalian carnivore on the island of Madagascar and are excellent climbers. They spend much of their time in the forest canopy, hunting, playing and raising their families, though they are also comfortable running on the forest floor.