Racine Zoo announces death of African Penguin; had terminal illness

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The Brief The Racine Zoo has announced the passing of Nelson, the African penguin. Nelson was suffering from a terminal illness. He was born at the Racine Zoo on March 6, 2021.



The Racine Zoo on Tuesday, June 9 announced the passing of Nelson, the African penguin. Born at the Racine Zoo on March 6, 2021, Nelson recently celebrated his fifth birthday.

Passing of Nelson

What we know:

Animal care staff recently noticed shifts in Nelson’s demeanor, behavior, and appetite, signaling that something was wrong.

Follow-up exams confirmed Nelson was suffering from a terminal illness.

With Nelson’s quality of life declining, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him on June 3, 2026.

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About African penguins

Dig deeper:

African penguins are the continent's only penguin species, inhabiting the coastline of South Africa.

While African penguins typically live 15 to 20 years in the wild, they can reach 20 to 30 years or longer under human care.

They are a critically endangered species, facing threats such as climate change, habitat loss, overfishing, and oil spills.