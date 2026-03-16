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Racine Zoo fossa dies; celebrated milestone birthday on January 20

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Published  March 16, 2026 7:31am CDT
Pets and Animals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Kirindy

The Brief

    • The Racine Zoo has announced the death of Kirindy, the Fossa.
    • Joining the Racine Zoo in 2010, Kirindy has been making waves ever since.
    • Kirindy outlived his wild counterparts by over ten years!

RACINE, Wis. - Racine Zoo is saddened to report the death of 20-year-old Kirindy, the fossa. Kirindy arrived at the Racine Zoo in October 2010.

Kirindy celebrated a milestone birthday on Jan. 20. He outlived his wild counterparts by over ten years!

He resided in the Vanishing Kingdom and amazed visitors with his impressive climbing skills and cat-like reflexes. Kirindy was known for his strong and fierce demeanor. 

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About Fossa

What we know:

Fossa (foo-sah) are native to the island of Madagascar and are the largest carnivore on the island. 

They can be easily identified by their extremely long tails and large orange-hued eyes. While they have an overall cat-like appearance, scientists have discovered they are more closely related to mongoose than felines.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Zoo. 

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