Racine Zoo fossa dies; celebrated milestone birthday on January 20
RACINE, Wis. - Racine Zoo is saddened to report the death of 20-year-old Kirindy, the fossa. Kirindy arrived at the Racine Zoo in October 2010.
Kirindy celebrated a milestone birthday on Jan. 20. He outlived his wild counterparts by over ten years!
He resided in the Vanishing Kingdom and amazed visitors with his impressive climbing skills and cat-like reflexes. Kirindy was known for his strong and fierce demeanor.
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About Fossa
What we know:
Fossa (foo-sah) are native to the island of Madagascar and are the largest carnivore on the island.
They can be easily identified by their extremely long tails and large orange-hued eyes. While they have an overall cat-like appearance, scientists have discovered they are more closely related to mongoose than felines.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Zoo.