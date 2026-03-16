Racine Zoo fossa dies; celebrated milestone birthday on January 20

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The Brief The Racine Zoo has announced the death of Kirindy, the Fossa. Joining the Racine Zoo in 2010, Kirindy has been making waves ever since. Kirindy outlived his wild counterparts by over ten years!



Racine Zoo is saddened to report the death of 20-year-old Kirindy, the fossa. Kirindy arrived at the Racine Zoo in October 2010.

Kirindy celebrated a milestone birthday on Jan. 20. He outlived his wild counterparts by over ten years!

He resided in the Vanishing Kingdom and amazed visitors with his impressive climbing skills and cat-like reflexes. Kirindy was known for his strong and fierce demeanor.

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About Fossa

What we know:

Fossa (foo-sah) are native to the island of Madagascar and are the largest carnivore on the island.

They can be easily identified by their extremely long tails and large orange-hued eyes. While they have an overall cat-like appearance, scientists have discovered they are more closely related to mongoose than felines.