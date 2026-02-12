Racine Zoo penguin dies, a guest favorite for nearly two decades

article

A Racine Zoo penguin, a favorite among guests for nearly two decades and one of the oldest of her species known to be in captivity, has died.

"Yellow," an African penguin, hatched on Feb. 17, 1991. She arrived at Racine Zoo in 2007 and could be identified by the yellow band on her left flipper. She was euthanized due to health concerns on Feb. 4.

Yellow had developed arthritis as she aged, the zoo said. She had received medication, but her condition worsened and her activity levels and appetite declined.

Racine Zoo said Yellow loved swimming in the morning and napping in the afternoon, her personality prominent within the zoo's penguin colony. She had a long-standing mated bond with a male penguin, Bob, and the two were inseparable.

Yellow was the third-oldest African penguin living in an Association of Zoos and Acquariums zoo when she died. The species has an average life expectancy of 15 to 20 years in the wild and 20 to 30 years under human care. Yellow was 34 years old, just shy of her 35th birthday.

Racine Zoo said African penguins live along the coast of South Africa and are a critically endangered species. They face threats such as climate change, habitat loss, overfishing and oil spills.