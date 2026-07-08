Racine water rescue, 62-year-old victim in critical condition

The Brief A 62-year-old Racine man is in critical condition after a water rescue at the Pershing Park boat launch. The water rescue happened on Tuesday morning, July 7. The incident is under investigation.



Developing news out of Racine at the Pershing Park boat launch. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of the incident is in critical condition.

Incident details

What we know:

The water rescue happened on Tuesday, July 7, at around 9:45 a.m.

FOX6 just got information from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that the victim is on life support and has not regained consciousness at this time.

A worker at the restaurant right next to the boat launch said they saw the victim go into the water under his own volition.

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When they looked again five minutes later, the victim was face down near the docks in 2–3 feet of water. The man is 62 years old and lives in Racine.

The sheriff’s office has recently notified the next of kin.

The incident is still a pending investigation, so the sheriff’s office can’t release more information at this time.

And this isn’t new for this boat launch — just last summer a 12-year-old drowned at this same spot.