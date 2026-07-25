Racine shooting Saturday; 39-year-old killed

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The Brief A 39-year-old is dead after a shooting in Racine early Saturday morning, July 25. The shooting happened near Grange Avenue and Wright Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.



A 39-year-old was killed in a shooting in Racine early Saturday morning, July 25.

What we know:

At about 12:15 a.m., Racine police officers responded near Grange and Wright for a report of a man on the ground and shots fired.

The 39-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information or video is asked to reach out to the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756; to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 tips app.