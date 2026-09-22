The Brief Racine police arrested a "person of interest" in the homicide of Koreem Ozier. Ozier was shot during a fight with an unknown man near 12th and Memorial. Police are still looking for a person who is believed to have shot Ozier.



Racine police arrested a "person of interest" but are still looking for the suspected shooter after Koreem Ozier was killed late Sunday night, Sept. 20.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

The shooting near 12th and Memorial happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Police found Ozier, 27, shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead. Investigators said Ozier got into a fight with an unknown man, and was shot at some point during that fight.

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What we know:

Police interviewed a person of interest and arrested that person, a 23-year-old man, on related charges. Investigators are still looking for a person who is believed to have shot Ozier.

Koreem Ozier

What we don't know:

Police did not say what related charges the 23-year-old was arrested on. It's not clear if the suspected shooter has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video related to the shooting can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.

Koreem Ozier

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media after the shooting, Racine Mayor Cory Mason described Ozier as "a beloved member" of the community. Loved ones described Ozier as the "golden child" and said he leaves behind a young daughter.

"Basketball one thing, he loved his daughter and he wanted to make an impact on the whole world, but he wanted to make an impact on Racine, too," said Lo, a close friend.