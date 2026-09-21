Racine shooting near 12th and Memorial, man dead

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The Brief Racine police said 27-year-old Kareem Ozier was shot and killed during a fight. It happened near 12th Street and Memorial Drive on Sunday night. Anyone with tips can call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.



Racine police said a man was shot and killed during a fight Sunday night, Sept. 20.

What happened Sunday night?

What we know:

At approximately 8:56 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, officers headed to 12th Street and Memorial Drive after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Kareem Ozier suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The backstory:

Police said Ozier got into a fight with an unknown man, and at some point during that fight he was shot in the chest. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Helping the investigation

What you can do:

Racine police ask anyone with information or video related to the shooting to reach out. Witnesses and anyone with tips can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.

What we don't know:

The identity of the unknown man involved in the fight has not been released, and no arrests have been announced thus far. It is also unclear what exactly initially led to the altercation, which police are investigating as a homicide.