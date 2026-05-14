Racine shooting; man wounded near 14th and Junction, no arrests

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The Brief Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday. A man was shot and wounded near 14th Street and Junction Avenue. Police continue to seek a suspect(s).



A shooting in Racine on Thursday morning, May 14, left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, officers were called out to the area of 14th Street and Junction Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

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No arrests have been made.