Racine shooting; man wounded near 14th and Junction, no arrests
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RACINE, Wis. - A shooting in Racine on Thursday morning, May 14, left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to the Racine Police Department, officers were called out to the area of 14th Street and Junction Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
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No arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department.