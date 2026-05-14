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Racine shooting; man wounded near 14th and Junction, no arrests

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Published  May 14, 2026 8:50am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

14th Street and Junction Avenue, Racine

The Brief

    • Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday.
    • A man was shot and wounded near 14th Street and Junction Avenue.
    • Police continue to seek a suspect(s).

RACINE, Wis. - A shooting in Racine on Thursday morning, May 14, left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, officers were called out to the area of 14th Street and Junction Avenue around 4:40 a.m. 

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

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No arrests have been made. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyRacineNews