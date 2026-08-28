Racine Raiders cap undefeated season with championship field goal

The Brief The Racine Raiders capped off an undefeated season with a league championship win. Brady Wodack kicked a 48-yard field goal to secure the league title. The team will play a home exhibition on Sep. 26 before regional and national championship games.



An undefeated season for the Racine Raiders was topped off by the opportunity to win their league championship for the third time in four years. A 48-yard field goal was all that stood in the way.

Kicker Brady Wodack missed a shorter field goal about six minutes earlier. But with how the season and team history had been going up until that point — of course, it went through the uprights.

Undefeated season

What we know:

"That's all I'm thinking," Wodack said. "Take your steps, drive through it, keep your head down, the crowd will tell you if it's good.

"It was a great feeling."

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He credited the team's culture for their ongoing success.

"You got guys that will hold other guys accountable," Wodack said. "Everyone on time to practice, just pushing everyone to be the best teammate and the best version of themselves, which is awesome."

Quarterback Sawyer Schick is one of those players. Born and raised in Racine, he grew up attending Raiders games with his family.

"When we're all together, we're a super tight-knit group of guys, and we have a really good connection on the team," Schick said.

Schick will help lead the team during an exhibition game in September at home.

"We're just excited to have another chance to play in front of a home crowd here," Schick said.

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The Raiders will play a regional championship in October in Indianapolis. A win in that game sends them to the national championship in November, a title they won in 2023 and 2024.

Despite the sweet victories, the organization stays focused on the players behind the jersey.

"Just keep getting better at the game of football and just creating memories and relationships throughout playing the game," Schick said.

The Raiders play their exhibition game Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Horlick Athletic Field in Racine. Tickets are available online or at the field on game day.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.