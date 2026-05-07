Racine missing man; last seen near Harriet and Brooker on May 7

article

The Brief Racine police are searching for David Barrera, a 57-year-old man last seen early Thursday near Harriet and Brooker. Anyone with information should contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.



Racine police are asking for the public's help to locate 57-year-old David Barrera, who was last seen near Harriet and Brooker early on Thursday, May 7.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials said Barrera left his residence on foot and is known to frequent gas stations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Barrera is described as a male, white, about 5'8" tall, weighing 240 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. Officials say Barrera walks with a slight limp. He was last seen waring a tan coat, black jeans, black shoes, and possibly a red hat.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Racine police are concerned for Barrera's welfare. If you have information that could help locate him, you are urged to call the Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.