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Racine missing man; last seen near Harriet and Brooker on May 7

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Published  May 7, 2026 5:23pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

David Barrera

The Brief

    • Racine police are searching for David Barrera, a 57-year-old man last seen early Thursday near Harriet and Brooker.
    • Anyone with information should contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are asking for the public's help to locate 57-year-old David Barrera, who was last seen near Harriet and Brooker early on Thursday, May 7.

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What we know:

Officials said Barrera left his residence on foot and is known to frequent gas stations. 

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Barrera is described as a male, white, about 5'8" tall, weighing 240 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. Officials say Barrera walks with a slight limp. He was last seen waring a tan coat, black jeans, black shoes, and possibly a red hat. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Racine police are concerned for Barrera's welfare. If you have information that could help locate him, you are urged to call the Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department.

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