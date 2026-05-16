The Brief The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project held Lake Michigan training on Saturday. Racine lifeguards learned rescue strategies and how to use a "lifesaving" robot. Last summer, two teens drowned in Racine.



The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project held Lake Michigan water safety training for lifeguards on Saturday, and demonstrated a robotic "lifesaving lanyard."

What they're saying:

The training for city of Racine lifeguards was held at North Beach. It focused on water safety, dangerous currents, drowning recognition, rescue strategies and open-water response. It included a hands-on demonstration of the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard – or "EMILY" – a robotic device that lifeguards can use to rescue swimmers.

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"We need to understand that if somebody starts actively drowning, they could submerge in less than one minute," said Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project executive director. "We need to have trained eyes on the water to watch the water, identify someone's in trouble, and then get them floatation immediately."

According to the company behind EMILY, it can reach 23 mph in the water and run for 14 minutes at full power. The remote-controlled device has handles for the person struggling in the water to grab onto once it reaches them, and a flag on top for visibility.

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project trains Racine lifeguards on EMILY (Courtesy: GLSRP)

The backstory:

Shaylani Williams, 15, drowned at Carre-Hoge Park. Great Lakes Surg Rescue Project said there were strong winds and three-foot waves that day, and a friend tried to help her – but couldn't.

Days later, 12-year-old Marquee Haynes Jr. died after drowning at the Pershing Park boat launch. Again, a friend was there but unable to reach him.

Both families urged city leaders to add life rings, post stronger warnings and boost lifeguard presence after the deaths.

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