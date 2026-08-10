Racine, Kenosha volunteers build 328 beds for children in need

The Brief More than 300 volunteers built 328 beds in 12 hours for local children in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace organized the build event involving 24 local churches. The organization will host its next bed-building event on Sept. 12 at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.



More than 300 volunteers, 12 hours, and 328 beds. A local organization used this past weekend to make those beds for those in need.

Building beds

What we know:

It was a build session put on by the Racine/Kenosha chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

They do this big event about once a year and Saturday was full of sweat and sawdust. They hit a few milestones over the weekend. It was the most beds built and volunteers on hand at a single event. People from 24 churches throughout the area came to help.

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These beds now go to kids in Racine and Kenosha without one.

What they're saying:

"We had some music going, lot of people dancing while they’re building, lot of smiling faces," said Brian Nelson, Co-President of Racine/Kenosha Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Seeing all those beds and knowing there is now going to be 328 kids who are going to have the experience and security of a bed of their own – it’s hard to describe what that means."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will have another bed-building event on Sept. 12 at the Kenosha Fairgrounds. More information on how to donate or get involved is on the organization's website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.