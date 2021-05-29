Racine house fire: 10 people evacuated

The Racine Fire Department was called to a house fire near was dispatched to Park Avenue and 16th Street around 10:30 Friday.

Upon arrival, crews found visible flames coming out of the second-story window. Engine 1 made entry through the side door and advanced the hose to the second-story bathroom and knocked down the rest of the fire.

The 10 occupants successfully evacuated the upper unit prior to the arrival of the fire department.

In all, 23 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the incident. The fire was brought under control and loss was stopped in just over an hour.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the apartment or to any fire personnel.