Racine homicide leaves 18-year-old dead after early morning shooting
RACINE, Wis. - An 18-year-old Racine man died early Tuesday, March 10, after being shot, according to the Racine Police Department.
What we know:
Police say officers responded around 1 a.m. near 17th and Republic for reports of shots fired and people yelling.
When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers provided medical aid until Racine Fire Department rescue personnel arrived.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died from his injuries. Police say preliminary investigative efforts led investigators to believe the homicide was the result of an isolated incident.
What you can do:
The RPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the RPD’s Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or submit tips through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Racine Police Department provided information on the shooting.