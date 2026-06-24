Racine homicide; 18-year-old Kenosha man found shot after crash

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The Brief Racine police said an 18-year-old Kenosha man was found shot after a traffic crash Wednesday morning. Officers responded near 20th and Racine, where a northbound vehicle struck a parked vehicle. Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with information or video, to contact investigators.



Racine police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old Kenosha man was found shot following a traffic crash on Wednesday morning, June 24.

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded just before noon to a crash near 20th and Racine. Police said the crash involved a northbound vehicle striking a parked vehicle.

The operator, an 18-year-old man, was found unresponsive. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

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Racine Fire Department Rescue arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but police said the man was pronounced dead.

Scene near 20th and Racine, Racine

Investigators are asking for any additional information or video related to the incident.

What you can do:

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 Tips app.