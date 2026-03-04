Racine home drug bust; children test positive for drugs, 2 charged

article

The Brief Two Racine residents are charged after police say drugs and firearms were found in a home on Washington Avenue. Investigators say two children living in the home later tested positive for cocaine, and one also tested positive for fentanyl. Police say evidence found during a search included methamphetamine, cocaine, THC products, psilocybin chocolates and nearly $6,000 in cash.



Two Racine residents are facing multiple felony charges after investigators say drugs, firearms and drug trafficking evidence were found inside a home where two young children were living.

What we know:

Jennifer Schemenauer, 41, and Kevin Francois, 40, are charged in Racine County Circuit Court following a search of a residence near Washington and Arthur.

Kevin Francois and Jennifer Schemenauer

Schemenauer has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver amphetamine/methamphetamine (more than 10–50 grams)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of neglecting a child resulting in bodily harm

Two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Francois has been charged with the following:

Five counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (>1–5 grams)

Three counts of manufacture/deliver fentanyl (10 grams or less)

Possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin (second or subsequent offense)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to deliver THC (200 grams or less)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to deliver narcotics

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (more than 10–50 grams)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 15–40 grams)

The backstory:

Investigators say the case began with a confidential informant who made multiple controlled purchases of cocaine from Francois between October 2025 and February 2026 in Racine.

During those buys, police say substances obtained from Francois tested positive for cocaine and, in some cases, fentanyl.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence on Feb. 26. According to the complaint, Schemenauer, Francois and two children — ages 1 and 6 — were inside the home when the warrant was carried out.

Drugs recovered from home near Arthur and Washington

Investigators say they located multiple drugs and items associated with drug trafficking, including cocaine, methamphetamine, THC products and psilocybin mushroom chocolates.

Police also reported finding two 9mm firearms, ammunition, a digital scale with white powder residue, packaging materials and a ledger believed to document drug sales.

According to the complaint, nearly $6,000 in cash was also found inside the home.

Authorities say the two children living in the residence later tested positive for cocaine, and the younger child also tested positive for fentanyl.

Racine Police Department

Francois allegedly told investigators he sold drugs daily and sometimes attempted to do so when the children were not in the home.

Dig deeper:

Both defendants were taken into custody following the investigation. Bond was set at $50,000 for Francois, and $15,000 for Schemenauer.

They are both due back in court for preliminary hearings next week.

