A Racine woman said she woke up with half of her porch gone Saturday, and police said a hit-and-run driver is to blame.

16th and Memorial

Police investigation:

It happened near 16th and Memorial just before 3 a.m. Police said a driver hit a light pole, then crashed into the front porch of one home before driving into the side of another. The person responsible then drove off.

Racine police said the incident remains under investigation as they search for the driver.

Homes damaged

What they're saying:

One of those homes was in the process of being remodeled. The company in charge of the remodeling project said the damage pushes them back weeks, maybe even months.

"We were hoping to get this done maybe in the beginning of February. I think that's going to change a little now," said Edmundo Juarez with EJ's Remodeling.

Police said the hit-and-run driver also hit a gas meter.

"Without the gas, we can't finish painting, we can't finish the muddling, so that's going to delay us," said Juarez.

Homes damaged after hit-and-run near 16th and Memorial, Racine

Although the damage increases the bill for repairs, Juarez said he's glad no one was hurt.

"Somebody could've been walking in the street. The house could be fixed, but somebody's life can't be brought back," he said.

FOX6 News spoke with the homeowner whose front porch saw the most damage. She did not want to speak on camera, but said she was home when it happened. She also said her car was damaged.