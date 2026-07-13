Racine gas station shooting Friday night, 2 wounded

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The Brief Two men were shot while inside a Racine Amoco gas station Friday night when unknown suspects opened fire into the building. Both victims were hospitalized, with one airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in critical condition. The Racine Police Department is actively seeking tips from the public.



Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a gas station in Racine on Friday night, July 10.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an attempted homicide at the Amoco Gas Station at Douglas and Romayne.

When officers got there, they were told that two men had been shot during the incident. Both victims were taken to the hospital prior to police and the fire department arriving.

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The victims, both men from Racine in their early 20s, were found at Ascension Hospital receiving care for their injuries. One of the victims was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he remains due to his critical injuries.

Police scene outside the gas station

Investigators learned that both victims were inside the gas station when people armed with guns pulled up, got out of a vehicle, and fired several rounds into the business. Multiple patrons and employees were inside and outside the store when the gunfire erupted.

What they're saying:

"The perpetrators of this violence displayed blatant disregard for life and public safety within our community," said Racine Deputy Chief of Police Jessie Metoyer. "All citizens deserve to be safe in our community. While we want all our neighbors to remain safe, alive and free - we will not tolerate any actions that endanger that safety. Anyone found to be involved in perpetuating gun violence in our community will not remain free."

This investigation remains active, and no suspects are in custody.

Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this shooting. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.