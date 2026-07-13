Racine gas station shooting Friday night, 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a gas station in Racine on Friday night, July 10.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Racine Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an attempted homicide at the Amoco Gas Station at Douglas and Romayne.
When officers got there, they were told that two men had been shot during the incident. Both victims were taken to the hospital prior to police and the fire department arriving.
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The victims, both men from Racine in their early 20s, were found at Ascension Hospital receiving care for their injuries. One of the victims was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he remains due to his critical injuries.
Police scene outside the gas station
Investigators learned that both victims were inside the gas station when people armed with guns pulled up, got out of a vehicle, and fired several rounds into the business. Multiple patrons and employees were inside and outside the store when the gunfire erupted.
What they're saying:
"The perpetrators of this violence displayed blatant disregard for life and public safety within our community," said Racine Deputy Chief of Police Jessie Metoyer. "All citizens deserve to be safe in our community. While we want all our neighbors to remain safe, alive and free - we will not tolerate any actions that endanger that safety. Anyone found to be involved in perpetuating gun violence in our community will not remain free."
This investigation remains active, and no suspects are in custody.
Police tips
What you can do:
Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this shooting. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
The Source: The Racine Police Department sent FOX6 a press release. Nalan Media provided photos.