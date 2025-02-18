Racine house fire, Gilson and Ashland; residents asked to avoid area

The Brief There was a large emergency response to battle an explosion and fire near Gilson and Ashland in Racine on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Two victims escaped the explosion and were transported to the hospital. Many people said they heard a loud boom and then came out to see flames.



Racine first responders spent Tuesday night, Feb. 18, on the scene of an explosion and house fire.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Gilson and Ashland, which many neighbors said was the result of an explosion.

The Racine Fire Department said the cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. It caused $200,000 in damage to the duplex, and an unknown amount of damage to surrounding homes and buildings.

Racine fire, scene near Gilson and Ashland

Around 6 p.m., police asked the public to stay away from the area to allow first responders to work as efficiently as possible.

The explosion demolished the structure, and the ensuing fire consumed most of the western portion of the duplex.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two victims escaped the explosion and were transported to the hospital. Their medical conditions and any injuries are unknown, the RFD said.

The explosion and fire displaced residents in a couple of nearby homes. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced residents.

What they're saying:

Many people said they heard a loud boom and then came out to see flames. Someone described it as a "volcano."

Racine fire, scene near Gilson and Ashland

Two people who live on the block told FOX6 News they rushed towards the home to pull out their neighbors. They say two adults, a man and his daughter, were inside the home when there was an explosion.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We know a stove was delivered by, we don’t know what company, but they did deliver it and install it, and that’s what the owner, the dad said," said resident Stacie Kraft.

Racine fire, scene near Gilson and Ashland

The woman had to be pulled out of a window.

"She was in a lot of shock and then she couldn’t stand up," said resident Tyler Lau. "She had a scrape to her head and she had some blood coming from her head. Her hair was singed off and shirt was ripped up, in shambles."