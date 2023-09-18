Racine fatal motorcycle crash; police seek info, witnesses

article

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in Racine on Saturday evening, Sept. 16.

Officials say the wreck happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Carlisle Avenue near Hagerer Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment – but later died from his injuries. Officials identified the motorcyclist as Daniel Vander Leest.

The operator of the car stayed on scene and was cooperative.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.