Man accused of brandishing gun in Racine County school parking lot

The Brief A man was taken into custody after he allegedly brandished a gun in a Racine County school parking lot. The incident happened on March 6 at the R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant following a road rage incident. Officials say the man followed a vehicle into the parking lot, where he allegedly pulled out a black handgun.



School locked down

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on March 6, around 2:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant for a report of a man with a gun in the school parking lot.

The school immediately went into lockdown. A perimeter was established, and it was determined that the suspect left before law enforcement arrived.

In custody

Dig deeper:

Sheriff’s investigators later identified 52-year-old Charles Lindley of Oak Creek as the suspect.

Officials say Lindley got into a road rage incident with another vehicle. Lindley then followed that vehicle into the parking lot of the R.E.A.L. School, where he allegedly got out of his truck, pulled out a black handgun, inserted a magazine, racked the slide, and possibly pointed the firearm at another person.

Sheriff’s investigators on March 9 conducted a search warrant on Lindley’s residence where he was taken into custody.

Lindley was transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on $10,150 cash bail for the following offenses:

Endangering Safety – Reckless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds

Disorderly Conduct

What's next:

The investigators have forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.