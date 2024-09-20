Racine County motorcyclist injured; crashed into pickup truck

article

The Brief A motorcyclist was flown by Flight For Life to a hospital after crashing into a pickup truck in the Town of Dover. The wreck happened on State Highway 20 in western Racine County.



A motorcyclist crashed into a truck in the Town of Dover on Friday morning, Sept. 20 and flown by Flight For Life for treatment.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m. on State Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) near the intersection of Mealy Road in western Racine County.

Multiple KFRD unit responded and quickly arrived on scene to find a severely injured motorcycle operator in need of medical attention after impacting a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup that apparently had been traveling westbound on State Highway 20.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Due to the traumatic injuries, Flight for Life was requested to land at the scene.

Motorcycle crash in Town of Dover

KFRD's Paramedic crew assessed and stabilized the injured cyclist and prepared him for transport to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for further treatment and care.

Racine County Sheriff's Office personnel restricted and controlled traffic during the incident and are investigating the cause of the crash.