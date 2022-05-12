Racine County man arrested for 7th OWI

article

A 52-year-old Racine County man was arrested Wednesday, May 11 for OWI 7th offense.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m. deputies s responded to the area of CTH-D and STH-36, in the Village of Rochester, for a report of a vehicle that was swerving all over both lanes of southbound STH-36, including driving off the pavement.

Witnesses stated the operator of the vehicle appeared to be "passed out" during three cycles of a green light on STH-36 at CTH-D. The witnesses stated the operator of the vehicle regained consciousness, drove into the parking lot of Millgate General Store, parked by the car wash, and "pass out" again.

Deputies made contact with the operator of the vehicle and identified him as Carlos Vance, a 52-year-old Racine County resident. Deputies determined that Vance had six prior Operating while Intoxicated (OWI) convictions; he had a suspended driver’s license (OWI related); and he was court ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle which was not installed.

Vance told the deputies he was coming from the City of Milwaukee. Vance stated he worked third shift the previous evening. Vance stated that he did not sleep since he got off work, and he had consumed some alcohol "earlier". While speaking with Vance, deputies observed signs of impairment.

The deputies had Vance perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which Vance did not successfully complete. Vance blew into a PBT Unit which registered a .187. Vance was subsequently arrested for OWI 7th Offense, which is a felony. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a cup containing Red Bull and alcohol. Deputies also located on the floorboard near the driver’s seat a small, empty bottle of vodka.

Deputies transported Vance to a hospital where he consented to a legal blood draw.

Deputies next transported Vance to the Racine County Jail where he received multiple traffic citations and a $25,000 cash bail for the charge of OWI 7th.