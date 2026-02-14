Racine County Jail homicide, man sentenced to 40 years in prison

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to prison for killing a fellow Racine County Jail inmate. He was in jail at the time for an attempted homicide case. Prosecutors said the attack was so severe, the victim inhaled several of his teeth.



A man was sentenced to decades in prison on Friday for killing a fellow inmate at the Racine County Jail.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Davonte Carraway with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Joseph Lee. In December, a jury found him guilty of a lesser charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Court records show a judge sentenced Carraway to 40 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Friday, Feb. 13.

Carraway was in the Racine County Jail for an open attempted homicide case that dates back to October 2022, when prosecutors said he shot a man. Court records show the attempted homicide case is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Carraway attacked Lee while in the Racine County Jail's dayroom on Dec. 31, 2024. A criminal complaint said, based on surveillance video, "it is clear that the two are exchanging words" and Carraway "was the first to swing."

Prosecutors said Carraway repeatedly punched Lee in the head, at times causing Lee's head to "hit" or "bounce" against a cell door. Lee fell to the floor. Video then showed Carraway drag Lee out of a cell and continue to hit him. He then picked Lee up and dropped him head first into a 55-gallon garbage can. The attack was so severe, Lee inhaled several of his teeth.

Joseph Lee

The entire attack lasted roughly 47 seconds, according to the complaint. Carraway was later seen "shaking hands and joking" as another inmate cleaned up blood.

In an interview with detectives, prosecutors said Carraway did not deny attacking Lee. He said Lee was going to put "(Carraway's) personal business out to others." He said Lee "hitched up his pants," so he thought Lee was going to attack him. A review of surveillance footage showed Lee did hitch up his pants, but "made no indication" he was going to attack Carraway.

The complaint said the attack happened during lunch distribution. No one, including Carraway, tried to seek help from correctional officers, activate an emergency alert or try to render medical aid to Lee. Those who did approach Lee were "forced away" or "scared" by Carraway.

The attack happened around 12:15 p.m. It wasn't until around 12:37 p.m., court filings said, that officers returned to collect lunch trays and found Lee. A call for help was then issued.

