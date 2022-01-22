Racine County house fire: 5 pets killed, home complete loss

article

Fire crews were called to a fire in the 21000 block of Ratzka Lane in the Town of Norway Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies observed heavy smoke coming from the residence and there were visible flames coming from the northeast corner of the structure. The house became fully engulfed and was a complete loss. At the time of the fire, the homeowners were not home, and no one was inside the residence.

The fire was extinguished by several area fire departments.

Unfortunately, three dogs and two cats were lost in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

