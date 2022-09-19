Racine County high-speed pursuit; speeds top 100+ mph, 2 arrested

article

Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons following a pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour on I-94 early Monday, Sept. 19.

A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a silver Jeep Compass traveling southbound on I-94 near the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass at 107 miles per hour.

A traffic stop was attempted, and the suspect vehicle continued southbound on I-94 at speeds of 100+ mph – ignoring the deputy’s lights and sirens to pull over. A pursuit was then initiated.

Officials say the suspect vehicle continued southbound making evasive maneuvers at speeds of 100+ mph where it eventually exited the interstate using the State Highway 11 exit ramp. The suspect vehicle then came to a complete stop at the end of the exit ramp.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The operator and passenger of the Jeep were taken into custody without incident.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found open intoxicants including open cans of Twisted Tea. Deputies also spotted fresh vomit on the inside of the front passenger door along with vomit on the outside of the front and rear passenger-door/windows.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the Jeep as a 17-year-old girl from Shawano. Deputies noted numerous indicators of impairment and arrested her for OWI 1st Offense. The teen provided an on-scene PBT sample with a reading of 0.11. The Shawano teen was taken into custody and held at the Racine County Jail with a bond amount of $5,000 for the following:

Fleeing and Eluding

OWI 1st Offense

Speeding

Operating While Suspended

Possession of Open Intoxicants

The passenger was identified as a 42-year-old woman from Clintonville. At the time of this incident, officials say this woman was out on bond for two criminal cases out of Shawano County. While speaking with both parties, it was learned that the Clintonville woman and driver are sisters. The driver told deputies that her sister provided her with the alcohol – and was also encouraging her to drink in the vehicle and flee police. The Clintonville woman provided a PBT sample on scene with a reading of 0.11.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Clintonville woman was taken into custody and held at Racine County Jail with a bond amount of $7,000 for the following: