Racine County harm reduction vending machine released in Sturtevant

Racine County Public Health Division (RCPH) announced on Monday, April 15 the placement of a harm reduction vending machine at its office in Sturtevant.

A news release says the machine provides Narcan and fentanyl test strips at no cost. Anyone can use the machine, whether they live in Racine County or elsewhere.

Officials say the aim of the harm reduction vending machine is to increase access to life-saving resources and reduce stigma in the community.

Last year, Racine County saw record high rates of suspected opioid overdoses. In 2023, there were 175 reports of suspected opioid overdoses (a 103% increase from 2022). 80% of toxicity deaths in 2023 were opioid-related.

The harm reduction vending machine is located at 9531 Rayne Road in Sturtevant, just inside the main entrance to the building, which is open to the public Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Users will also find QR codes with instructions for Narcan and fentanyl test strip use on the machine.