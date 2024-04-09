Racine County election discrepancies; Board of Canvass checks results

The Racine County Board of Canvass are in the process of certifying the April 2 election numbers.

One of the most important parts of any election is making sure the numbers add up.

"This is just part of the process of certifying and going through, verifying numbers," said Wendy Christensen, Racine County Clerk.

Wendy Christensen

On Tuesday, April 9, Christensen along with the Racine County Board of Canvass made sure there were no loose ends before certifying the county's results for the presidential race, four judicial races, 21 county supervisor races and two referendum questions.

"We have found a couple of, again, I’m going to call them keypunch errors, so we’ll get those corrected before we finalize any numbers," Christensen said.

Christensen said the process is going fairly well.

Normally, this is a step that would not get much spotlight. The extra light is being shined on the situation after last week's report of discrepancies when calculating partial results – which made official pivot to another way of counting the votes.

"The numbers looked inaccurate, and we pulled those reports down and went to another method of obtaining the results directly from the municipalities," Christensen said.

Christensen said the canvass board is double-checking its work before sending the certification to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

When FOX6 News asked for an update on what exactly went wrong when calculating those election results, Christensen said she did not want to speculate, saying that process is still under investigation.