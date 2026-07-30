Racine drug bust, young children found in home; man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Racine on Friday, July 24, and two young children were taken from the home by Child Protective Services.
Racine drug bust
What we know:
The Racine County SWAT Team assisted the Racine County Metro Drug Unit in executing a search warrant near Ashland and Arlington.
The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 29-year-old Anthony Ford.
Authorities took Ford into custody upon executing the search warrant, noting that his two young children were inside the home during the operation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Located and seized
Dig deeper:
During the search of the residence, investigators located and seized:
- Approximately 85 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 142 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 998 grams of marijuana
- One semi-automatic handgun
- $13,460 in U.S. currency
Ford now faces the following criminal charges in Racine County:
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Because two young children were present inside the residence where illegal drugs and a firearm were located, Child Protective Services was contacted. The children were taken into protective custody and transported for medical evaluations.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.