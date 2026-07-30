Racine drug bust, young children found in home; man arrested

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The Brief Police arrested a man on Friday, July 24, after executing a drug bust at a Racine residence. Officials stated that the search warrant originated from an ongoing narcotics investigation centered around 29-year-old Anthony Ford. Child Protective Services removed two young children from the home.



A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Racine on Friday, July 24, and two young children were taken from the home by Child Protective Services.

Racine drug bust

What we know:

The Racine County SWAT Team assisted the Racine County Metro Drug Unit in executing a search warrant near Ashland and Arlington.

The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 29-year-old Anthony Ford.

Authorities took Ford into custody upon executing the search warrant, noting that his two young children were inside the home during the operation.

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Located and seized

Dig deeper:

During the search of the residence, investigators located and seized:

Approximately 85 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 142 grams of cocaine

Approximately 998 grams of marijuana

One semi-automatic handgun

$13,460 in U.S. currency

Ford now faces the following criminal charges in Racine County:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

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Because two young children were present inside the residence where illegal drugs and a firearm were located, Child Protective Services was contacted. The children were taken into protective custody and transported for medical evaluations.