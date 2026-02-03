article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced it has identified a man suspected of stealing chainsaws from a Sturtevant store last year, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The sheriff's office said charges against 24-year-old Stephen Dover of Atlanta have been forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Deputies determined he uses aliases that include "Mr. ATL" and "Atlanta."

Previously, the sheriff's office said a suspect went into the Sturtevant Blain's Farm & Fleet on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2025. The suspect put two battery-powered chainsaws into a cart, estimated at just under $750 total, and left without paying.

The sheriff's office said the suspect got into a black Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plates and drove away with the stolen chainsaws. Investigators determined it was a rental car, and the suspect, now identified as Dover, was not on the rental contract.

