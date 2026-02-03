Expand / Collapse search

Racine County chainsaw theft, arrest warrant issued for suspect

Published  February 3, 2026 2:45pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The Racine County Sheriff's Office has identified a chainsaw theft suspect.
    • Investigators said the man stole two chainsaws from Blain's Farm & Fleet.
    • A warrant has been issued for the 24-year-old man's arrest.

STURTEVANT, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced it has identified a man suspected of stealing chainsaws from a Sturtevant store last year, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said charges against 24-year-old Stephen Dover of Atlanta have been forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Deputies determined he uses aliases that include "Mr. ATL" and "Atlanta."

Stolen chainsaws

The backstory:

Previously, the sheriff's office said a suspect went into the Sturtevant Blain's Farm & Fleet on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2025. The suspect put two battery-powered chainsaws into a cart, estimated at just under $750 total, and left without paying.

The sheriff's office said the suspect got into a black Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plates and drove away with the stolen chainsaws. Investigators determined it was a rental car, and the suspect, now identified as Dover, was not on the rental contract.

The Source: The Racine County Sheriff's Office released information about its investigation.

