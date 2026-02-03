Racine County chainsaw theft, arrest warrant issued for suspect
STURTEVANT, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced it has identified a man suspected of stealing chainsaws from a Sturtevant store last year, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
What they're saying:
The sheriff's office said charges against 24-year-old Stephen Dover of Atlanta have been forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Deputies determined he uses aliases that include "Mr. ATL" and "Atlanta."
Stolen chainsaws
The backstory:
Previously, the sheriff's office said a suspect went into the Sturtevant Blain's Farm & Fleet on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2025. The suspect put two battery-powered chainsaws into a cart, estimated at just under $750 total, and left without paying.
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into a black Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plates and drove away with the stolen chainsaws. Investigators determined it was a rental car, and the suspect, now identified as Dover, was not on the rental contract.
The Source: The Racine County Sheriff's Office released information about its investigation.