Racine County bat rabies case confirmed; safety measures to follow

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The Brief A bat in Racine County has tested positive for rabies. The bat was secured by a resident concerned about potential rabies exposure to their pets. Rabies is a fatal disease but is preventable with the proper treatment.



Racine County Public Health on Monday, July 20 advised the public that a bat tested positive for rabies in the county.

Bat tests positive for rabies

What we know:

The bat was captured by a resident and sent for laboratory testing. Public health officials conducted an investigation of any animals potentially in contact with the bat, and quarantined and vaccinated those animals as appropriate.

While rabies is rare in the U.S., officials said, it remains a public health concern because several million residents are bitten by animals each year and the virus can be transmitted through saliva or nevous system tissue of several wild animals – including bats, foxes and skunks.

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Safety measures

What you can do:

Racine County Public Health said rabies is a fatal disease but is preventable with the proper treatment. Officials advise the public to:

Keep your pets up to date on vaccines and keep records of when they were vaccinated.

Never keep wild or exotic animals as pets.

Avoid handling, touching, feeding, or rescuing wild animals.

Teach children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets.

Discuss as soon as possible any potential exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats with your physician and report it to your local health department.

Contact your veterinarian and local health department if your pet has been in a fight with any wild animals.

What to do if you get bitten or scratched

What you can do:

If you or a family member get bitten or scratched, public health officials say to wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water, and report to your local physician, your local public health department during business hours, or local law enforcement after hours.