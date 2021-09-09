Afghan refugee donations in Racine

article

Racine County Veterans Services, in partnership with Team Rubicon, will be accepting donations to benefit Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

Donations will be accepted at the Racine County Department of Human Services located along Taylor Avenue in Racine on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We're working with Team Rubicon to provide direct support to these individuals and families in need," said Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zachary Zdroik. "Many of these refugees were unable to bring any belongings with them.

"They are without what we would consider essential supplies like toiletries, blankets, and bedding, for example. Donations are an opportunity for our community to rally and help those most in need."

Around 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan are being housed at Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army installation located east of La Crosse.

A list of possible donation items is available below. Donations should be new and unopened. Monetary donations can be made via PayPal.

Donations item suggestions

Clothing (all unbranded)

Women's clothes: long-sleeved crew neck shirts, long pants, socks, shoes, no jeans )

Men's clothes: Shirts, pants, socks, shoes

Children's clothes: "Gender appropriate" clothing

Child-specific

Diapers (assorted sizes)

Wipes

Baby shampoo

Baby lotion

Formula

Bottles

Blankets/swaddles

Food/water

Shelf-stable and ready-to-eat foods

Bottled water

Hygiene

Towels

Shower shoes

Miscellaneous (all unbranded)

Bedding (pillows and warm blankets)

Water bottles (reusable and durable)

Backpacks

Sunscreen

Bug spray

