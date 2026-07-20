Wisconsin governor race; David Crowley reenters primary after field shakeup

The Brief A major shakeup hit the race for Wisconsin governor less than a month before the primary election. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley reentered the Democratic primary race on Saturday. Five Democratic candidates pitched their proposed solutions to address the state child care crisis at a forum in Madison Sunday.



A major shakeup hit the race for Wisconsin governor with less than a month out until the Democratic primary. On Saturday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley got back into the race after suspending his campaign.

Crowley reentered the race

What we know:

Crowley reentered the race after he suspended his own campaign last week, then backed Sara Rodriguez. She then suspended her own campaign following a campaign finance scandal. Then – with Governor Tony Evers' endorsement as an added incentive – Crowley announced Saturday he was back in.

This all happened within just a few days, and then yesterday, all five Democratic candidates got a chance to share their pitch to voters on how they plan to address the child care crisis in Wisconsin.

David Crowley relaunches campaign for Wisconsin governor on July 18, 2026.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Five candidates on the Democratic side

What we know:

The five remaining candidates on the Democratic side are Greater Milwaukee President Joel Brennan, State Representative Francesca Hong, State Senator Kelda Roys, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Crowley.

Each shared their own message on how they hope to expand access for Wisconsinites. Voters from across the state had the opportunity to ask the candidates about their proposed policies and what can be done to make it more affordable for families. There is another forum in Madison today.

What they're saying:

"To solve the provider shortage we have to raise wages, to solve the affordability portion for parents we need to make Wisconsin shares universal and the reason that's the smartest path for doing that is because the Feds are covering a huge chunk of that," said Kelda Roys.

"There's so much money that we have left on the table, states like Minnesota and Illinois and Michigan have taken advantage of it they have been able to do good things for their children with those additional resources and it is important that Wisconsin does not leave a single dollar on the table," said Mandela Barnes.

"Ensuring that we increase eligibility of Wisconsin Shares, increasing reimbursements those are all things we can do and there are resources available to do it," said Joel Brennan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I also believe that K4 needs to also be universal, because that's an extremely important age before any of our children get to the school system," said David Crowley.

"It is imperative that we look at sustainable and continuing direct provider payments that are flexible, investing in a universal program for families who are looking, subsidized for families making up to 400 percent of the poverty level," said Francesca Hong.

Related article

Again, this all comes less than a month until the primary election. Election clerks told FOX6 they are expecting a lower turnout in August's partisan primary before the general election in November.

The latest Marquette poll found in March 65% of Democratic primary voters were undecided, though that poll was done before this major shakeup.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.