Questions over pay raises for Milwaukee Mayor, Common Council members

The Brief There are questions over the legality of pay raises for Milwaukee's Common Council members and the Mayor. In January 2024, the Common Council and Mayor approved a 15% pay increase in their next terms, which is legal, as they can't vote to increase their pay during their current terms. However, that same ordinance said each future year council and mayoral pay would increase to match general city worker pay increases. Now, the most recent budget gave city workers that pay increase, which means a 3% bump for the Common Council and Mayor as well.



You pay Milwaukee city leaders with your tax dollars. Roughly two years ago, they voted to give their own positions regular pay raises.

Now those raises are kicking in, but there are questions about potential lawsuits.

Pay raise controversy

What we know:

The Wisconsin constitution says public officers can't give themselves pay raises during their terms.

But, they can vote to raise pay for future terms. That's what happened in January 2024.

Milwaukee Common Council Chamber

The Milwaukee Common Council and mayor approved an ordinance giving a 15% pay raise in the next term, the first bump in 16 years.

Milwaukee Common Council pay went from $73,000 to $84,000. The council president was $82,000, and it was bumped to $94,000.

And the mayor’s salary rose from $147,000 to $169,000.

All parties involved agree that was legal.

Here's the sticking point: the same 2024 ordinance said in each future year council and mayoral pay would increase, matching general city worker pay increases, with council and mayor raises capped at 3%.

The now-former city attorney's office signed off on it.

Milwaukee Common Council

Fast-forward a bit…the most recent budget gives city employees a 3% pay raise.

Under the new rule, that means a 3% bump for the council and mayor.

But the new city attorney has a warning: city leaders could open themselves up to a lawsuit from someone claiming this was a loophole to give themselves raises during their terms.

Getting answers, easier said than done

What they're saying:

"Can you tell us about the 2024 ordinance regarding salaries?" asked FOX6 reporter Jason Calvi.

"I can’t provide any comments about confidential advice we give to our clients," responded Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke.

"All of that was signed by the previous council in the previous term," said Alderman Peter Burgelis after the special committee meeting.

"Do you think the 2024 ordinance was unconstitutional? " asked Calvi.

"The city attorney advised not to talk about any potential litigation," responded Common Council President José G. Pérez.

City employees did not get a pay raise last year, so neither did the Common Council nor mayor.

This year, since general employee salaries went up 3%, most common council members would each see a $2,520 dollar pay raise. The mayor’s would go up by $5,000.