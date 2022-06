Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 24th and Burleigh, police gave chase to a vehicle that had been stolen in an armed robbery.

The pursuit ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp from Interstate 43.

A 17-year-old male driver, a 17-year-old female passenger, and a 16-year-old female passenger were taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.