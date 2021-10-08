Pumpkin dip recipe
'Tis the season for all things pumpkin.
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a pumpkin dip recipe.
Pumpkin Dip
Ingredients:
1 can (15 ounces) solid packed pumpkin
1 box (3.5 ounces) instant vanilla pudding
1 container (8 ounces) of Cool Whip, thawed
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, plus extra for the top
Directions:
Mix pumpkin, dry pudding mix and spices together well. Fold in whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top before serving. Great served with fresh apple slices, ginger snaps, and/or cinnamon graham crackers for dipping.